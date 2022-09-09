Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Newly-elected Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has complained of being broke barely a day after he was sworn in.

Speaking during an interview, Salasya revealed that he was only left with Ksh500 as of yesterday.

He revealed that he was waiting for the end of the month to get his first big cheque as the sitting MP.

Salasya recounted his struggles during the campaigns, noting that his accounts were emptied during the popularisation of his candidature prior to the August 9 polls.

The first-time MP who was elected on a Democratic Action Party -Kenya (DAP-K) ticket added that his campaigns were mostly funded by well-wishers and Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

“Right now I have only Ksh500 in my pocket. My account is also empty because I had even taken an account and nothing has come in yet.”

“ODM had approached me but I wanted assurance that I would be given the ticket. That is the moment CS Wamalwa came and promised to pay for my party ticket which cost him Ksh100,000,” he stated.

Further, the newly elected legislator revealed that he was still getting used to Nairobi, adding that he rarely came to the capital before his election.

Salasya also recounted his first time on a plane adding that he was shocked by the whole experience.

“The day I first boarded a plane, it was pure drama. I literally was holding on to a seat when the plane was taking a turn. I thought I was going to fall,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.