Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate, Mwalimu Dida, has urged President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, not to keep complaining about former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Following their swearing-in, they have been complaining that Uhuru left the treasury empty with only Sh 93.3 million remaining in the government’s bank account.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mwalimu Dida stated that Ruto and Gachagua should stop complaining about Uhuru since they were elected on August 9th to solve the economic mess and not to complain like toddlers.

“President Ruto and his government must understand that they were elected to solve problems, not to complain about His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta. That is the job of Kenyans. This government is always complaining. Don’t they believe that they are the highest office?” Dida asked on his Twitter page.

