Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta after Supreme Court confirmed that President-Elect William Ruto won the August 9th Presidential election.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that Ruto won the election after garnering 50.49 percent while Raila Odinga attained 48.85 percent of the total votes cast during Election Day.

Raila’s loss came as a shock to many since he had the support of the deep state and incumbent president and had all government machinery at his disposal.’

Commenting on social media on Monday, Mutahi who has been an ardent follower of the Raila and Azimio coalition, blamed Uhuru after Raila was thrashed by Ruto.

Mutahi claimed that as it appears, Uhuru had a long plan of handing power to Ruto.

He questioned why Uhuru handed Ruto his Mt Kenya constituency without a fight and also wondered why the deep state didn’t manipulate the election in favour of Raila Odinga.

“MAYBE Raila was a DECOY. And Uhuru’s plan all ALONG was to hand over to Ruto. I say so because Uhuru acted SUB-OPTIMALLY in this election. He handed over his constituency to Ruto without a FIGHT.

“Then he DISABLED the deep state. Was this the Kumi-Kumi” PLAN? #SupremeCourtruling,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page after the Supreme Court ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.