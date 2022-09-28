Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Renowned political analyst Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has congratulated President William Ruto after he unveiled his Cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.

In his cabinet line-up, Ruto rewarded his lieutenants who have stood with him through thick and thin.

He also mixed the line-up with scholars and academicians like Economist Prof. Njuguna Ndungu, who was nominated to be Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

The father of the nation rewarded his loyalists like former Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, former Meru Senator Mithinka Linturi and former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The seven politicians were nominated to full cabinet positions for being loyal to President Ruto.

Reacting to Ruto’s unveiling of the cabinet, Ngunyi, who is currently jobless after former President Uhuru Kenyatta retired, said the Head of State made a good move by rewarding his loyal lieutenants.

“Give it to Ruto. Like him or NOT, this MAN is Honourable. He has REWARDED everyone that STOOD by him. The CURRENCY of Politics is LOYALTY, not COMPETENCE. And his Cabinet is CREDIBLE. Now they must weave the Hustler DOCTRINE in whatever SHAPE or FORM. This is our new NORMAL,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.