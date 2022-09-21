Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has urged Kenyans not to treat with contempt a statement by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has been accusing former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration of ‘state capture’

When he was campaigning for President William Ruto in the last election, Gachagua stated that there is state capture in the country and declared that they will take action as soon as they emerge victorious during the August 9th Presidential election.

Gachagua further said they will establish a commission to investigate senior government officers behind the ‘’state capture’

But commenting on social media on Wednesday, Mutahi Ngunyi stated that there is nothing like state capture because ‘Kenya is like a forest where one set of monkeys are voted out and another set of monkeys are voted in”

“The state is a forest. One set of monkeys are voted out, and another set of monkeys moves in. same forest, different monkeys. State Capture is nothing but monkey business,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

