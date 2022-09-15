Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has urged Kenyans to give President William Ruto a chance to put the country in order.

In a satirical tweet on Thursday after the government increased fuel prices, Mutahi, who is a former state house blogger, said winning the presidency is easier than surviving the presidency.

He quoted former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said ruling Kenyans is like herding cats.

Mutahi Ngunyi made the comments after millions of Kenyans stormed social media, accusing Ruto of lying to them that he will reduce the prices of fuel once he forms the government.

“On #Fuel GIVE Ruto a CHANCE. Getting to the TOP is the EASY part. SURVIVING at the top is a NIGHTMARE. As Uhuru Kenyatta will TELL you, LEADING Kenyans is like HERDING cats. It is CHAOTIC. We must not BULLY the new PRESIDENT with our NEEDY attitudes. Give him TIME,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

