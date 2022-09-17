Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has indirectly castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for saying he can organize 1 million people to march to the Supreme Court to oust the seven judges who upheld President William Ruto’s win early this month.

Raila, who spoke in Mombasa on Thursday when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, said that they will not be cowed to push for reforms in Judiciary, including sending the 7-judge bench home.

“If they become rogue, we have the power as the people of the Republic of Kenya to reform them and send them home,” Raila said.

“We can lead a one million march to the Judiciary to tell them, go home and they would have no option but to go home,” Raila added.

Reacting to Raila Odinga’s statement, Mutahi, who was supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance in the last election, urged Jakom that the 1 million march is unnecessary since it is wrong ‘to use an old map to get to new lands’

He urged Baba to retire peacefully like former President Uhuru Kenyatta who is now living happily in his home after he handed power to Ruto on Tuesday.

“RECONCILIATION is GOOD for the country. Ruto SENDING Riggy G to meet with Babaman was GOODWILL. Baba’s ONE MILLION march to the Supreme Court is UNNECESSARY. He cannot use an OLD map to get to NEW Lands. Things have CHANGED. Uhuru has RETIRED happily. And SUNSHINE is back in NAIROBI,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.