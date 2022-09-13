Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – An armoured toilet truck belonging to Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, is said to have killed two people after causing an accident on Monday evening.

According to a social media user who witnessed the accident and recorded a video, the accident occurred along the Northern bypass in Uganda.

The Mercedes Benz truck was being driven recklessly when the accident occurred.

A heart-breaking video shared on Twitter shows the bodies of the victims lying on the road as members of the public watch in shock.

A woman is heard in the video breaking down into tears and saying that the truck belongs to the President.

The toilet truck proceeded with the journey to Nairobi even after causing the accident.

Watch video from the scene of the accident.

Breaking: President Museveni convoy cars knocks and kills unknown number of people in Northern bypass Uganda just few minutes ago. Bodies on the road as police try to contain the situation. RIP 😪pic.twitter.com/DUb0DJXtPK — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) September 12, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST.