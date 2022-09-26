Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – Former Citizen TV Senior political reporter, Jacque Maribe, has reportedly bagged a job in the Kenya Kwanza Government.

According to well-placed sources, the controversial media personality is allegedly the incoming Director of Communications at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office.

Senior journalist Nzau Msau, a close friend of Maribe, revealed the good news on social media.

Maribe responded to Nzau’s post disclosing her new role in the DP’s office and thanked God for the opportunity.

“Mambo tu ya God,” she wrote.

Maribe was fired from Citizen TV while at the peak of her career after she was linked to the murder of city businesswoman Monica Kimani.

She failed to get a job in any media station because of her tainted image.

She later launched a Youtube channel that flopped badly.

Recently, word got out that she had been placed on suicidal watch after falling into depression.

However, she rubbished the claims and said she was okay.

The court will rule on her murder case on September 30th.

