Monday, September 12, 2022 – Corruption cartels are reportedly trembling ahead of President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in tomorrow.

This is after Ruto vowed to crash all corruption cartels beginning tomorrow immediately after he puts down the Bible after his swearing-in.

During an interdenominational church service at Maua Stadium in Meru County, the president-elect assured Kenyans not to worry about those cartels.

He noted that after his swearing-in, his first assignment will be to deal ruthlessly with corruption cartels who have made the cost of living beyond reach for the majority of Kenyans.

“Msikue na wasiwasi na wale mabrokers na macartels wasiwatishie, mimi mmenipatia kiboko, hawa watu nitawanyorosha. Nikiweka Bibilia tu chini on Tuesday, mimi nawao.

“Kama kuna mtu hapa anajua cartel ni nduyu yako ama rafiki mpatie notice,” William Ruto said.

Loosely translated to: “Don’t worry about cartels and brokers. I shall deal with them. Immediately I am sworn in, I will wage war on them. If you know of any, send them a notice.”

Among those targeted by Ruto are KEMSA cartels, including President Uhuru Kenyatta’s friend David Murathe and Raila Odinga’s ally Junet Mohammed.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya is also a target after Kenya Kwanza leaders accused him of being a cartel of the multi-billion Miraa business.

However, it remains to be seen how Ruto will manage this considering that most of those around him are the biggest cartels.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.