Thursday, 15 September 2022 – 32-year-old Peter Salaysa defied all odds to become the Member of Parliament for Mumias East in the just concluded general elections.

He won the seat with no big money and political connections.

He capitalized on his exemplary sense of humor, sheer honesty, and rock-solid belief in his cause.

When he was being sworn in at Parliament buildings, he told the media that he had only Ksh 500 in his pockets.

His life has now suddenly changed and is enjoying the finer things in life.

He was captured in a viral video having fun with slay queens at a house party hosted over the weekend.

Watch the video.

