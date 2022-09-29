Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has laughed off the appointment of Musalia Mudavadi as Prime Cabinet secretary.

On Tuesday, when announcing his Cabinet, President William Ruto issued an Executive Order creating the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary that will be occupied by Mudavadi, who is also the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader.

Reacting to Mudavadi’s appointment, Saboti Constituency Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, said Mudavadi is like former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, who was a cabinet without a portfolio in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

However, Amisi congratulated Ruto saying his cabinet line-up had some regional balancing.

“Mudavadi being a prime cabinet secretary without a ministry attached to it means salary alone.No budget no development. He is like Tuju, a minister without a portfolio. But who am I? Congrats @Williams Ruto on quite some regional balancing,” Amisi wrote on his Twitter page.

President Ruto after issuing the order said Mudavadi‘s job will be to assist him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

