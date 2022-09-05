Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has congratulated President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court confirmed his win during the August 9th Presidential election.

In its ruling on Monday, the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome stated that Ruto attained 50 % + 1 vote of all the votes cast per article 138(4) of the constitution.

The apex court also dismissed allegations by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that Ruto didn’t meet the 50%+ 1 votes required for a candidate to be declared President-elect.

“We declare the election of Ruto as valid. It is our finding that the declared President-Elect (Ruto) acquired 50 percent plus one vote required by the Constitution,” Koome stated.

In his congratulation message, Mudavadi said God has made Ruto triumph at the Supreme Court despite facing many barriers.

“God is great. The will of the people has been unanimously validated by the Supreme Court. Congratulations to President-elect William Ruto and the entire Kenya Kwanza Alliance fraternity. God bless Kenya,” Mudavadi stated.

