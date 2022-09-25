Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 September 2022 – Controversial Kenyan singer, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has said most women won’t post photos of the men they are dating on social media because they are in multiple relationships.

The mother of five who recently showed off her new lover said these women also sleep with different men including married ones.

“Most women will not post whom they are dating because they are in multiple relationships, busy sleeping with ten men in a week, one paying uber another one rent, some are dating married men and in crazy entanglements. You are in a situationships deal with it,” the singer said on her Instagram story.