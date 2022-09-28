Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Former Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, is over the moon after President William Ruto nominated him as a Cabinet Secretary in charge of Trade and Investment.

In a tweet after President William Ruto nominated him to the cabinet on Tuesday, Kuria congratulated the Head of state for considering him for the top job.

He also vowed to use his experience in financial and investment skills to improve the lives of Kenyans.

“When a disagreement arises in heaven, hell can’t be your home. Thank you, my friend, President William Ruto. I will not disappoint you, I will not disappoint Kenyans.

“I will apply my excellent financial and investment skills in Trade and investment docket. Rejoice Kenyans,” Kuria wrote on his social media page.

Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, contensted for Kiambu gubernatorial seat in the last elections but lost to United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate Kimani Wamatangi.

