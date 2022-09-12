Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – Former Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed the reason why outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta lost control of the Mt Kenya region.

In 2018, Uhuru, who was once the undisputed Mt Kenya kingpin, lost control of the vote-rich region to President-elect William Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said Uhuru lost control of Mt Kenya region because he listened to his close friends and family and lost touch with the suffering Wanjiku.

“Uhuru is like a conflicted child. In 2018, he succumbed to something he always resisted; he fell prey to family restraints, close friends, classmates, and people who had no connection to the common mwananchi.

“They dragged him away from what we had created in 2013,” Kuria said.

He said late former president Mwai Kibaki was liked by Kenyans since he allowed people conduct business without interference from his advisors.

“In his first term, Kibaki lowered loan interest rates, made credit available, instituted a friendly tax regime, allowed people to conduct business, and revived industries. In his second term, he built the Thika Super Highway,” Kuria stated.

