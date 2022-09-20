Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Former Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed the individual who should occupy the office of the Majority Leader in Parliament between Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah and his Ugunja counterpart, Opiyo Wandayi.

Already, there is a grueling battle in Parliament on who is supposed to occupy the powerful office between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Azimio leaders have been claiming that Wandayi should be the leader of the majority since the coalition has the largest number of MPs in the 13th Parliament.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kuria said Kimani Ichung’wah should be named the Majority leader since Azimio is not a party.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula is supposed to rule on who should be the majority leader between Wandayi and Ichung’wah.

“Any member of Parliament elected under Azimio political party? Easy for Wetangula. Kimani Ichugwah is the majority leader. We are the majority! Odinga’s entire life is full of political blunders.

“From releasing Musalia, Weta, Kingi. I advised Karua to join us. We could brand her,” Kuria stated on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.