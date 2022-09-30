Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Former Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has written a letter to Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu directing her to dissolve the Chama Cha Kazi Party.

In the letter, Kuria, who was nominated by President William Ruto as Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, urged the registrar to dissolve the party since all members will join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Upon receipt of the directive, Nderitu will gazette within seven days of the party’s dissolution, and members will be regarded as part of the ruling party.

The registrar of parties will also remove all the particulars of the Chama Cha Kazi party from the official register.

Party particulars include; name, symbols, logos, slogans, colours, and anything else associated with the party.

All the above shall be available for use by other parties or persons intending to register their outfits with symbols that resemble Kuria’s.

The political parties act also directed that all records, assets, liabilities, party funds, obligations, and rights be transferred to President William Ruto’s owned party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.