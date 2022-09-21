Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – More women have come forward to accuse Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine of sending flirty messages to them and they released screenshots as proof.

A comedian named Maryka posted a series of screenshots today, September 20, of an alleged conversation with the singer.

In the chat, Adam Levin tells her, “Distract yourself by f****** with me!”

Maryka also posted a private video Levine allegedly sent her in which he says, “I’m stupid,” though the context in which he sent it isn’t totally clear.

Another woman, Alyson Rosef, also posted DMs allegedly sent to her from Adam Levine.

One reads in part, “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know (right)?”

During another exchange, when Alyson states she only likes metal music, Levine allegedly responds, “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.”

Alyson says she made the decision to post the DMs because she feels really bad for Adam’s wife, Victoria’s Secret Model Behati Prinsloo, and encourages other girls to do the same.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh was the first to accuse Levine. She said the two had an affair, showed a message exchange where Levine said his newborn child will be named after her.