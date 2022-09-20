Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – A young lady has gone viral after she shared videos on TikTok goofing around with an aging man she is dating.
She proudly parades him on the popular video-sharing platform despite their huge age difference.
Endless trolls from a section of TikTok users have not stopped her from parading her lover, who is old enough to be her father.
She claims the man treats her like a queen and that their love is genuine.
Watch more of the couple’s romantic videos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>