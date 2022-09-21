Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, is swimming in murky waters after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni sued him at the East Africa Court of Justice (EACJ).

The lawmaker and his colleagues allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were sued over comments made in August 2021 implying that Museveni was operating as a dictator.

The suit was filed by Ugandan Businessman Paul Bamutaze, who reportedly enjoys strong ties with Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) party which has been in power for 36 years.

Lawmakers named in the suit are Junet, Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Jared Okelo, Antony Otieno, Fatuma Abdi and Millie Odhiambo (Suba South).

The Office of the Attorney General in Kenya was further named respondent in the lawsuit.

Bamutaze argued that their actions put to test the unity between Kenya and Uganda.

“You don’t attack the person of the President of the Republic of Uganda. You don’t attack the ruling political party because you want to make news.

“Otherwise, that can turn out to be a serious diplomatic blunder,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.