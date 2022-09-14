Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Millions of Kenyans were surprised on Wednesday after it emerged that Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has already increased token prices.

Immediately after Ruto was sworn in as President on Tuesday, KPLC started charging new rates to customers purchasing tokens.

A curious Kenyan on Twitter was the first to spot the differences in token prices and alerted KPLC.

KPLC, in response, stated that they adjusted token prices due to an increase in fuel prices and also due to high inflation.

According to sources at KPLC, the prices of fuel have increased by 21 percent, thereby increasing token prices by the same margin.

This is how the conversation went on and how KPLC responded.

The increase came barely 24 hours after William Ruto was sworn in as President on Tuesday.

