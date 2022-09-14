Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Hustler National Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has stated that President William Ruto‘s government will end fuel subsidies and thereby increase fuel prices.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government was cushioning Kenyans from high fuel prices by introducing fuel subsidies that the government was paying directly to oil marketers.

During his first speech as President, Ruto, who had promised Kenyans to reduce fuel prices, stated that he will end fuel subsidies, stating that it was cartels who were benefitting from the program.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Itumbi said Ruto’s government will end the subsidy on fuel and this will see fuel prices skyrocket.

Consequently, the cost of living will go up to the detriment of the hustlers who voted for Ruto en masse during the August 9th election.

“Fuel prices will as a result shoot up, but the solution will begin, end of shortcuts aimed at benefiting a few,” Itumbi stated on his Facebook page

The Kenyan DAILY POST.