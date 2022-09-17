Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Kenyans, especially Kikuyus, will have to dig deeper into their pockets following President William Ruto’s order to remove fuel subsidy that has seen fuel prices shoot up to a record high.

This is after Matatu owners operating from Thika Town in Kiambu County to various parts of Central Kenya announced fare hikes in what could worsen operations in the transport sector. The motorists increased fares in line with the new fuel prices.

In a meeting held in Thika Town, Central Kenya Matatu owners announced an increase in fare by 30%.

For instance, Kenyans using buses from Thika Town to Nairobi will now pay between Sh 80 and Sh 100 up from Sh 50.

Those using small public service vehicles will pay Sh 30 more after their fare was increased from Sh 100 to Sh 130.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an upward review of fuel prices for the period starting September 15 to October 14.

In the new order that has attracted mixed reactions from various stakeholders, the price of Super Petrol increased by Sh 20 to a record high of Sh179.30 per litre while diesel increased by Sh 25 to Sh165.

Kerosene on the other hand increased by Sh 20 to Sh 147.94 in Nairobi, a development that is likely to affect other sectors and the price of basic commodities.

Speaking after the meeting, the Mount Kenya Matatu Owners Association, led by Chairman Micah Kariuki, regretted having incurred huge losses for the one day they had not increased the fare.

Matatu owners urged passengers to bear with them as they cannot operate on losses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.