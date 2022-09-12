Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – A supremacy battle is brewing in Kakamega County after incoming Deputy Governor Ayub Savula attempted to change the Constitution even before his swearing-in.

This is after he claimed that he is an equal to Governor-elect Fernandes Barasa.

Speaking yesterday, Savula rubbished reports that he had ditched his gubernatorial bid to settle for second fiddle by supporting Barasa, who was Azimio’s candidate.

He disclosed that he was offered a deal that would see him manage half of the County Government as Fernandes Barasa manages the other half.

According to him, it is because of the 50:50 deal that he agreed to shelve his ambitions for Governor.

As a result, the vocal ex-MP argued that he was a co-Governor and not a Deputy Governor.

“I am not a deputy governor, I am a co-Governor.”

“Do not let anyone tell you that I settled for deputy, that is a white lie. Barasa and I agreed that we would share the government fifty-fifty, he takes half, I take half,” he clarified.

Savula dug deeper into the agreement, intimating that the power-sharing deal would see him appoint half of the members of the County Executive Committee.

The former Lugari lawmaker called on Barasa to emulate president-elect William Ruto and keep his promise.

“According to the county Constitution, Kakamega has ten ministries. Barasa will appoint five and I will appoint five,” Savula alleged.

His claims come days after admitting that he was coerced to ditch the Kenya Kwanza alliance for Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition party. He alleged that he was threatened with prosecution over graft.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.