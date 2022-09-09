Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – A woman who got too close to a monkey in a zoo got the shock of her life when the mammal grabbed her phone and refused to give it back.

The woman was visiting a zoo in Burundi when she let her guards down and the money pounced on her phone.

The monkey then dragged the phone against the iron bars of its enclosure as it jumped around.

When zoo staff finally got the phone from the monkey, it had done major damage to it.

The damaged phone was returned to the lady and she left with her male companion.

See the video below