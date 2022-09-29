Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Azimio blogger Pauline Njoroge is out of the country for a holiday.

She left the country on Monday, September 26, for Rome, where she is enjoying a memorable tour of the historical city.

Among the places she has visited include St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican Museums, and the famous Sistine Chapel.

She shared photos of her visit to Italy and said it is a dream come true for her.

“A girl had a day to fulfill yet another dream, visiting the state within a city: St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel. It is at this Chapel that cardinals meet to appoint the pope. That gathering is called the conclave. My day in summary: Religion, architecture, art. I was even dressed like a good Christian,” she wrote.

Below are the photos that she shared.

