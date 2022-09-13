Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – Former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has finally shaven his hair and beards after Ruto was sworn in as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking last week at Maua Stadium in Meru County, where Ruto attended a thanksgiving ceremony, Mithika hilariously said that he will start shaving once Ruto is sworn in because his victory brought freedom to him and his team.

Mithika said he will be transformed into a presentable person as he looks forward to taking the country forward together with other leaders.

And true to his words, he now has a new look.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.