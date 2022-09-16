Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 16 September 2022 – Renowned social media influencer and entrepreneur, Mitchelle Ntalami, is without a doubt one of the hottest female celebrities in Kenya.
The curvy and stylist damsel turns heads everywhere she goes.
On Thursday night, she turned up in a club rocking a see-through dress that left male revellers with wishful thinking.
The figure-hugging dress flaunted her voluptuous figure.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
