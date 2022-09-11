Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, seems to be daydreaming.

This is after it emerged that she is yet to come to terms with the fact that President-elect William Ruto beat them in the just concluded general election.

Speaking yesterday, Karua vowed not to go down without a fight. According to her, she is now considering moving to the East African Court of Justice to challenge the Supreme Court verdict that upheld Ruto’s victory.

She reiterated that the consideration for filing the appeal was her personal opinion and not that of Azimio La Umoja.

Karua noted that she would consult the court, based in Arusha, Tanzania, on whether the judgment issued was just.

“In Nairobi, they have the governor but we have majority MCAs. Azimio won more presidential votes in Nairobi. I cannot believe we lost. It doesn’t make sense. But the court said we move on and we shall do so in line with rule of law and democracy. There is no other place to go other than the East African Court where I last filed an appeal (against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in 2017).”

“I’m considering whether to travel on a hot air balloon to the East African Court of Justice just to discuss that judgment. I have time, I will take a break. – Martha Karua. For now, I will take a break but in my personal capacity I’m considering going to the East African Court of Justice,” Martha Karua stated.

She further reiterated that the Supreme Court promised to deliver the full judgment in 21 days, which she was eager to analyse.

