Friday, September 2, 2022 – Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus are ‘no longer on speaking terms amid his split and ongoing divorce from his estranged wife Tish Cyrus.

According to The Sun, the pair had some sort of fight, and things have escalated to the point where they have cut off communication with each other, including unfollowing one another on Instagram.

The report said the rift between them started after the country music star publicly announced his split from Miley’s mother in April after nearly 29 years of marriage.

‘Miley is all about peace but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms,’ a source told the publication.

‘There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage,’ the insider maintained, and since then ‘they clearly see things very differently.’

Their relationship has gotten to the point where neither father nor daughter is willing to take the first step and offer an olive branch to mend their differences.

‘Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology,’ that person close to the situation shared.

‘The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset,’ the source explained.

Tish and Billy Ray got married in December 1993 and they share five children: Miley, 29, Noah, 22, and Braison, 27. Tish also has two children Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, from a previous relationship. Ray also has a son, Christopher, with his ex-Kristin Luckey.

This is the third time Billy Ray and Tish have separated and taken steps towards divorce proceedings.

Billy Ray was the first to file for divorce back in October 2010, which led to a shaky situation with Miley who at the time became estranged from her father.

‘The damn show destroyed my family,’ the Dancing With The Stars alum told GQ in 2011 of the Disney series, for which Billy Ray played the father of Miley’s character Miley Stewart, before adding, ‘It’s all sad.’

He went on to confess: I’d take it back in a second. For my family to be here and just everybody to be OK, safe and sound, and happy and normal would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah!’

Billy Ray and Tish later found a way back to each other the following year and the singer-songwriter ended up dropping the divorce petition.

Three years later, in June 2013, problems arose and Tish took the first steps to file another divorce petition. But the estranged couple decided to seek help through a marriage counselor, and fix their differences.