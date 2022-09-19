Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Former Nairobi county Governor, Mike Sonko, has accused the United Kingdom of disrespecting Africa Heads of State who attended the Interment of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.

All African heads of state who attended the funeral, including President William Ruto, were ferried in a bus and were denied a chance to use their official cars.

Only United States President Joe Biden was allowed to use his motorcade when attending the highly publicized burial.

Reacting to the humiliation of African Presidents, Sonko said the move to bundle African presidents in a bus amounts to disrespect and is very dangerous.

According to Sonko, if anything bad happened to the bus, then Africa would be in a serious crisis.

“These European People don’t have respect, how can they bundle all African presidents into one bus in London, God forbid, what would happen if anything happened to them,” Sonko stated.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, passed on a few days ago after a short illness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.