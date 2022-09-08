Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Controversial exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna now wants to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect William Ruto and wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to make sure that happens.

Yesterday, Miguna wrote to Uhuru, through the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, asking him to facilitate his return to the country ahead of Ruto’s inauguration.

Through his Lawyer Adrian Kamotho, Miguna demanded prompt adherence to the court orders issued by the High Court in November 2021.

He argued that government officials have defied the orders to allow him back and instead blocked his attempts to return home.

“Your committee has an overarching duty and legal obligation to ensure our client is facilitated to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the fifth President, His Excellency William Ruto, without fail,” reads the letter in part.

“As a legitimate citizen and a gallant son of Kenya, our client is entitled to and indeed desires to be present during the swearing-in of the fifth president.”

Miguna also wants confirmation from the government that all the barriers to his return will be cleared and a replacement of his Kenyan passport.

“May we have your earliest communication that all the red alerts and other unlawful restrictions that were ruthlessly imposed on our client have been lifted.

“May you also get back to us with a replacement of our client’s passport in lieu of one that was perforated and defaced by the primitive state officials,” the letter stated.

Miguna was controversially deported to Canada in 2018 after administering a ‘presidential oath’ to Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park.

His attempts to return have been thwarted by the government on several occasions.

