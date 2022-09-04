Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold President-Elect William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th election.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Miguna requested Ruto and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua, not to send former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Bondo and instead wait for him to arrive from Canada so that he can personally push him with a wheelbarrow to Bondo.

Miguna has been in exile since 2018 and has been blaming Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for his woes.

“To President @WilliamsRuto, Deputy President @rigathi and the Kenya Kwanza: Please do not put conman @RailaOdinga in a wheelbarrow for the EXPRESS JOURNEY to Bondo until I arrive in Kenya.

“I would like to have the PRIVILEGE of being the first person to PUSH that wheelbarrow. Viva,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

