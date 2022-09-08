Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – On Tuesday evening, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta paid Azimio leader Raila Odinga a courtesy visit at his Karen home.

Uhuru was accompanied by his firstborn son Jomo.

Well, in the photos doing rounds on social media, Raila’s nose seem to be bruised and one of his lips was swollen like of a Knight Templar who had returned from a secret nocturnal crusade in some forgotten hamlet.

Kenyans on social media wondered what happened to a man who is dubbed the Enigma of Kenya politics.

However, controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has given a hint of what happened to Raila Odinga, who just lost the just concluded Presidential election to President-elect William Ruto.

Miguna, who is a fierce critic of Raila Odinga, stated that Baba had a swollen face and lips after a botched Botox operation.

“Conman @RailaOdingadid not fall. It was just a BOTOX PROCEDURE gone bad. KANU orphans should Age gracefully,” Miguna who is still in exile in Canada wrote on his Twitter page.

