Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the three best Cabinet Secretaries that President William Ruto nominated on Tuesday.

The Head of State unveiled his 22 Cabinet line-up on Tuesday which includes his trusted allies and some technocrats.

In an interview with blogger Gerald Bitok on Wednesday, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, named Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Professor Kithure Kindiki as the best choice in William Ruto’s cabinet.

“I like the pick of Kindiki. I think it is an excellent choice,” he said.

The controversial lawyer also named Cabinet secretary for Roads nominee Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen and Mithika Linturi as the Minister of Livestock and Agriculture as great appointments.

“I think Murkomen is an excellent choice. I think even Mithika Linturi is an excellent choice for the minister of agriculture. and there are many other positions I think are excellent choices,” Miguna said.

However, the “General” revealed that he was not satisfied with the nominations of Treasury CS Professor Njuguna Ndung’u and Health CS Susan Wafula.

“He (Njuguna Ndungu) failed when he was the governor. He is not somebody who can turn around the economy. So I have a problem with that,” Miguna stated.

”I have a problem with the minister of health who I don’t think understands health. She has a diploma basically as far as I am concerned in some unrelated field. Maybe a distant cousin to medicine. I don’t think that is the appropriate person to handle the important docket of Health,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.