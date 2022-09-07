Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has said he is ready to return to Kenya after President-Elect William Ruto won the August 9th Presidential election.

Miguna, who has been in exile since 2018, has been blaming Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, as the men behind his woes.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Miguna said when he lands in Kenya, he will sue Matiangi, Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman Prof. Makau Mutua, and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Miguna urged the three to set aside some of the money they have looted because he will sue them for deporting him and ignoring a dozen of court orders that allowed him back in the country.

“Before I return from exile, I need to remind @MakauMutua, @FredMatiangiand @Karanjakibicho that there are SERIOUS CASES waiting for them at the @SCJOntario_en.

“Let them put aside sizeable amounts they have pilfered to satisfy the judgments in those cases,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

