Friday, September 23, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has shocked Kenyans. This is after he differed with President William Ruto on his move to retain the Chief Administrative Secretary position in his Government which was declared illegal by the court.

In a tweet, Miguna, who is set to return to Kenya next month after being in exile for four years after he was deported by then President Uhuru Kenyatta for illegally swearing in Raila as the People’s President, termed the position as colonial and warned Ruto never to retain them.

He also urged the president to abolish the position of County Commissioners as well as Chiefs and their Assistants because they are illegal.

“The positions of County Commissioners, Assistant County Commissioners, Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs and cobwebs of the COLONIAL PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATION were BANNED in the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.”

“They must be RETIRED together with those of Chief Administrative Secretaries,” Miguna tweeted.

Ruto is seeking views from the public on whether to retain the CAS position after they were declared illegal by the Supreme Court during Uhuru’s reign.

