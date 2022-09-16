Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for threatening to lead 1 million people to march to the Supreme Court to oust the judges who upheld President William Ruto’s win early this month.

Speaking in Mombasa on Thursday, Raila stated that they will not be cowed to push for reforms in Judiciary, including sending the 7 Supreme Court judges home.

“If they become rogue, we have the power as the people of the Republic of Kenya to reform them and send them home,” Raila said.

“We can lead a one million march to the Judiciary to tell them, go home and they would have no option but to go home,” Raila added.

Reacting to Raila Odinga’s pronouncement, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, urged Jakom to shut up since he had vowed to accept the outcome of the 2022 presidential election and congratulate the winner of the contest.

“Conman @RailaOdinga: Stop it right there. You UNDERTOOK to accept the results of the 2022 presidential election and VOWED that you would CONGRATULATE the winner and SHAKE HIS HANDS. You haven’t done that. You also UNDERTOOK to RESPECT the Court’s VERDICT. You haven’t. Shut up!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.