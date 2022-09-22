Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has a bone to pick with outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho ahead of his grand return to Kenya after he was handed his new Kenyan passport.

This is after he told them to have his millions ready when he lands at JKIA.

In a statement, the exiled lawyer revealed that he was determined to recover up to Ksh7 million from the leaders after he was awarded the damages by the Kenyan Court.

He further directed them to contact his lawyer over the payments and gave them an ultimatum.

“To Fred Matiang’i, Karanja Kibicho, and Major General Gordon Kihalangwa: You are hereby directed to contact my advocate, Adrian Kamotho Njenga, and sort out the damages and costs the High Court and Court of Appeal awarded me in the various cases I won since 2018. Do so promptly before I land,” announced Miguna.

The lawyer was awarded the cash in damages for the countless times the government officials disregarded orders issued to facilitate the activist’s return.

Shortly after he received his passport allowing him to return, Lawyer Nelson Havi kicked off a drive aimed at ensuring that the funds are paid to him in full.

“Another big score for the rule of law. The decree for the payment of damages of Ksh7 million by Matiangi, Gordon Kihalangwa and George Kinoti jointly and severally should now be enforced against the three,” Havi stated.

Miguna was unceremoniously deported to Canada in 2018 for illegally administering oath to Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.