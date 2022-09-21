Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna’s return to Kenya is taking shape following the new development.

This is after he received a new Kenyan passport, thanks to President William Ruto.

In an update yesterday, Miguna stated that he had received a new passport courtesy of President William Ruto.

The exiled lawyer also added that he did not sign any forms and was now waiting for the red alerts to be lifted.

“1687 days after Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Fred Matiang’i, Karanja Kibicho, and Gordon Kihalangwa conspired to illegally seize and destroy my Kenyan Passport, President William Ruto has had a new one delivered to me. Waiting for the lifting of the red alerts,” Miguna said.

Miguna Miguna’s old passport was destroyed while he was deported from the country via Dubai.

Last week, Miguna noted that President Ruto had assured him that the red alerts would be lifted.

“I’m happy to announce that President William Ruto has assured me that the red alerts will be lifted on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Thereafter, I will have my Kenyan Passport renewed and I’ll announce the date of my return to my motherland,” Miguna stated.

Miguna was unceremoniously deported from the country in 2018 after illegally swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

His efforts to return to the country have proved futile.

In 2020, the government under former president Uhuru Kenyatta sanctioned red alerts that have since to date barred his return to Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.