Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is expected to land in the country soon after being in exile in Canada for nearly five years.

Miguna was sent to exile in 2018 after he participated in the mock swearing-in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the people’s President.

According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, President William Ruto, on Friday, sent his Chief of staff, Davis Chirchir, to the Immigration offices to inquire about Miguna Miguna’s passport.

Alai said Chirchir was issued with Miguna’s passport and it is just a matter of time before the rambunctious general lands in Nairobi.

Alai further stated that Ruto wants Miguna back in the country since it is easier to control him while he is in the country than outside the country.

“Davis Chirchir personally went to get Miguna’s passport from the immigration offices. He was issued with one. But there has never been anything called a Red Alert. To Ruto, easy to control Miguna when he is in Kenya than when outside,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.