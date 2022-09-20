Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has fired a salvo at Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb. Macharia Kamau after he said that Kenyans who were suffering in Saudi Arabia were not submissive.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna said that the PS was being inhuman as hundreds of Kenyans were being tortured and murdered in the Middle East.

He accused Macharia of not being sensitive to the families who have lost loved ones in the Middle East under unclear circumstances.

“Hundreds of Kenyan women have been tortured, maimed and murdered in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries in the past 10 years but the arrogant, callous and inhuman Amb. Macharia Kamau still shouts that they are being butchered because they are not submissive. Is this man normal?” Miguna posed.

Speaking during the induction ceremony of Members of Parliament in Nairobi, Macharia said that in places like in the Middle East, submissiveness is needed in household chores, something that Kenyans lack.

He noted that many Kenyans who have been tortured and murdered in Saudi Arabia were not submissive to their bosses.

“There are some places where, culturally, unyenyekevu ule unahitajika kwa kazi zingine za nyumbani sio unyenyekevu ambao unapatikana sana kati ya watu wetu. So sometimes our people will not be so subservient. In a country like Saudi Arabia, the traditions around housework are very ancient,” Amb. Macharia said.

“You find that the people who suffer terrible beatings are usually househelps. But in that same country where we have over 100,000 Kenyans working in different capacities, we have no problem,” he added.

