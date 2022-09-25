Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 25, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has lambasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will introduce the infamous shamba system.

The Shamba system existed during the Nyayo era, where farmers were allowed to farm in forests.

Gachagua, who spoke in Baringo County on Saturday, said President William Ruto’s government will soon lift the moratorium imposed on the shamba system in public forests by the Jubilee regime.

“There was the shamba system where citizens were allowed to cultivate crops as they care for the trees, once the trees mature they move out,” Gachagua said.

“The shamba system will return. Just wait for a little while for us to appoint a new Environment CS, “Gachagua added.

Reacting to Gachagua’s statement, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, said farming in the forest is a bad idea and urged the second in command to stop roadside declarations.

“Rigathi must avoid these kinds of roadside declarations. Farming in forests is a very bad idea,” Miguna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.