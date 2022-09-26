Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Migration Assistant

Reporting to: Head of Section

Department: The Migration section

Number of positions: 1 position

Gross Salary Range: Competitive

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Type of Contract: The employment is temporary for one year, with a possibility of permanent position.

Employer’s Background

The Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi represents Sweden in Kenya, Somalia, Seychelles, and Comoros. The Embassy also represents Sweden in UNEP and UN-HABITAT.

The Embassy represents and advances Swedish policies, interests, and values in political and economic relations, development cooperation, trade, and investment promotion, in cultural and information matters. It provides consular services to Swedish nationals and migration services to non-nationals.

The Embassy of Sweden is an equal opportunity employer and encourages all relevant applicants to apply for the position regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, and personal background.

The Migration section is a part of the Embassy of Sweden. The section is mainly responsible for receiving and verifying applications for visa and residence permit, making decisions in visa cases, conducting interviews with applicants, answering questions on phone/email/mail/archiving among other things. A European Return Liaison Officer is also part of the team, responsible for the return process of returns from Europe to Kenya and Somalia. The Section is looking to expand its team with two migration assistants, due to a regional responsibility for visa and residence permit cases as well as the responsibility for the enhanced return procedure from Europe to Kenya and Somalia. The suitable candidate should have a good command of written and spoken English and Swahili. Other language skills are considered as an advantage. The Embassy aims at gender balance among its staff. The application process is open both for male and female applicants, but we especially encourage male applicants.

Key Roles & Responsibility

Handle residence/student and work permit applications

Conduct interviews with applicants, including in English and Swahili.

Handle visa applications and follow instructions from decision-maker

Handle resettlement cases, including communication with IOM/UNCHR

Verifying documents

Reply to applicants´ queries, both in writing and over the phone

Registration and archiving

Other section duties, such as special assignments, required or decided by the head of the section

Qualifications (all skills are required):

Excellent command of written and spoken English

University degree in relevant field, such as law or social science

At least two years relevant working experience, in the field of law, combatting fraud or with visas/residence permit or in similar areas deemed suitable by the employer. The experience should not be older than 3 years.

Documented administrative competence and computer skills

Added advantages

Skills in other languages

Experience from work at other Embassies with migration-related duties

Experience from work at authorities handling migration or legal matters

Personal attributes:

Team player with a will to share knowledge and support colleagues – very important !

! Ability to adjust and to change priorities and undertake multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to work under pressure

Respect for cultural diversity, with the ability to fit into a diverse team and to establish networks

Excellent organization skills, strong oral and written communication skills in English

The job requires a person who is fast-thinking, flexible, productive, analytical and who has strong personal integrity.

How to Apply

Interested individuals are invited to submit a 1-page Cover Letter, a CV, and a minimum of 3 professional references to https://www.careers-page.com/gaprecruitment not later than Sunday 11th October 2022. If you are not a citizen of Kenya, please attach a copy of your Kenyan work – and residence permit.

All candidates must be legally able to work and reside in Kenya with the correct visa/work permit status, or demonstrate eligibility to obtain the relevant permit. The responsibility lies on the successful candidate to

1. Obtain the relevant permit,

2. Pay fees for the permit,

3. Make arrangements to relocate &

4. Meet the costs of relocation.

The Embassy of Sweden does not sponsor visas/work permits. Work permits will not be arranged by the Embassy .

The terms and conditions for locally employed staff apply. The employment will start with a minimum of 1 month probation.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted. Neither Gap Recruitment Services Limited nor the Embassy of Sweden charge candidates for job placements.