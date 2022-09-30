Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, has once again surprised Kenyans after she appointed her husband to a senior position in her government.

Kawira, who was elected as an independent candidate in last month’s general election, appointed her husband Mureiga Baicu as Meru County Youth Service patron

When unveiling her Cabinet on Friday, Kawira said the position will not be paid or compensated but instead will be a volunteer role in the county.

“This office will not have a salary, neither will it have allowances. This office will be held by the first gentleman of the county,” Kawira said.

Murega, who is also the founder of Baite TV, was also given the role of ‘ambassador of Meru Hustlers’.

The appointed team is subject to vetting by the Meru County Government.

Last month, Kawira Mwangaza made headlines after she reportedly paid her husband Sh 2 million to sing for her during her swearing-in ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.