Friday, September 23, 2022 – A popular Kenyan tik-toker who claims to be a virgin has lamented how men don’t want to marry ladies who have managed to stay pure.

The beautiful lady, identified as Peace Loise, took to her Tiktok account, which has over 220,000 followers, to announce that she is a virgin and has committed herself to stay pure and untouched for her future husband.

”It is true that I am a virgin, most of you have been asking me in the comments,” she said.

However, she is disappointed since most men nowadays don’t like virgins.

She wondered what changed, adding that virgin ladies like her deserve to be respected and recognized for their efforts.

“We deserve to be recognized and respected because we have kept ourselves pure. We used to be the standard but now, we are marginalized in the society,” she lamented.

Watch the viral video.

