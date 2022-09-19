Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Members of the British royal family were pictured arriving at the Queen’s funeral in Westminster Abbey this morning, September 19.

The Queen’s direct descendants walked behind the coffin.

This includes King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Peter Phillips.

The spouses of the Queen’s heirs arrived separately in cars.

Queen Consort Camila arrived in the same car with Kate Middleton and her kids.

Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s pearl choker and drop earrings as she arrived at Westminster Abbey with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived in the same car with Sophie Wessex.

Like Kate, Meghan wore pearl earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth.

Inside the church Meghan stood alongside Kate and the Cambridge children, as they watched the coffin arrive with other royals, including Prince Harry, following behind.

The Duke of Sussex was wearing a civilian suit rather than a uniform. His uncle, Prince Andrew also wore a suit.

See photos below.