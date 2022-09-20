Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Meghan Markle has requested a private meeting with King Charles to heal rifts before her departure to California with Harry after the Queen’s funeral, a royal reporter has alleged.

Neil Sean, an entertainment correspondent who has appeared on NBC News, MSNBC and Access Hollywood, said that he had heard from a “very good source” that the Duchess of Sussex had sent a letter requesting a private conversation with the King.

Mr Sean claims that Meghan wants to “clear the air” before they fly back to the US to be with their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

Sean said in a video posted to YouTube: “She’d now like, before they return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III.

“That’s right—Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct.

“It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself.”

Detailing the content of the letter Meghan reportedly wrote to King Charles, Neil said: “It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.”

Neil Sean then added: “Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan’s self-belief, whatever you think.”

However, Sean warned it remains unclear if the letter will be enough for the couple to make amends with the Royal Family.

“Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward.”

Sean said it was customary to request the King’s presence through a letter.

“This is how you write to the King through his equity, and of course that’s passed on,” he told his YouTube channel.