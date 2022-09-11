Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front as they made a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

All four dressed in black as they greeted onlookers and looked at the flowers and other memorial items left for the late monarch, who died on Thursday, September 8, at age 96.

According to Kensington Palace, Prince William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate on the outing.

William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” a royal source says.

This is the first time in more than two years that the couple have been photographed together.

Kate and William, 40, recently moved to Windsor, making them a short distance from Harry and Meghan’s U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, who moved to California in 2020, are expected to remain in the U.K. until the Queen’s funeral, which will take place on Sept. 19.

Earlier today, Harry witnessed his father King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch at St. James’s Palace in London.

Watch the video below.

BREAKING: Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle observe tributes at Windsor Castle for Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/flBi7JqUlu pic.twitter.com/nYh1KWtzcC — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 10, 2022